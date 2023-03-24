|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SGEN, MNTV, JNCE
NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)'s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $229.00 in cash per share. If you are a Seagen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)'s sale to Symphony Technology Group for $9.46 per share. If you are a Momentive shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)'s merger with Redx Pharma. If you are a Jounce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
