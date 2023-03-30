30.03.2023 19:09:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SHBI, CBIO, AQUA, LBC

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)'s merger with The Community Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Shore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)'s merger with GNI Group Ltd. If you are a Catalyst shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)'s sale to Xylem Inc. for 0.480 shares of Xylem for each Evoqua share. If you are an Evoqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC)'s sale to Washington Federal, Inc. for 0.3353 shares of Washington common stock for each share of Luther. If you are a Luther shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-shbi-cbio-aqua-lbc-301785946.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Catalyst Biosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Catalyst Biosciences Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Catalyst Biosciences Inc Registered Shs 0,19 4,87% Catalyst Biosciences Inc Registered Shs
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Registered Shs 45,78 3,48% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Registered Shs
Luther Burbank Corp Registered Shs 8,65 1,17% Luther Burbank Corp Registered Shs
Shore Bancshares Inc. 14,28 0,14% Shore Bancshares Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen markant höher -- Letzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen