26.01.2023 19:14:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SHBI, TIG, AJRD
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)'s merger with The Community Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Shore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG)'s sale to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share. If you are a Trean shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)'s sale to L3Harris Technologies for $58.00 per share. If you are an Aerojet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
