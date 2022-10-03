|
03.10.2022 16:55:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SLDB, RFP, SBTX, SGFY, COWN
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB)'s merger with AavantiBio, Inc. If you are a Solid shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)'s sale to Domtar Corporation. If you are a Resolute shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)'s merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that Silverback's net cash at closing is $240 million, Silverback equity holders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company. If you are a Silverback shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY)'s sale to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are a Signify Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)'s sale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share. If you are a Cowen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-sldb-rfp-sbtx-sgfy-cown-301638995.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
