|
03.10.2022 16:45:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SMBC, LBAI, JVA, OIIM
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC)'s merger with Citizens Bancshares Co. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens share. If you are a Southern Missouri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI)'s sale to Provident Financial Services, Inc. for 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock. If you are a Lakeland shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA)'s merger with Delta Corp Holdings Limited. If you are a Coffee shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)'s sale to FNOF Precious Honour Limited and Rim Peak Technology Limited. If you are an O2Micro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-smbc-lbai-jva-oiim-301638987.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coffee Holding Company IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Coffee Holding Company IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coffee Holding Company IncShs
|2,50
|-1,57%
|Lakeland Bancorp IncShs
|16,18
|1,06%
|O2Micro International LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 50 Shs
|4,24
|31,68%
|Southern Missouri Bancorp IncShs
|52,04
|1,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: US-Börsen zum Handelsende erholt -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
An der Wall Street waren am Montag steigende Kurse zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.