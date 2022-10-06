Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates STOR, RCKT, RCOR, FCRD

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR)'s sale to GIC and funds managed by Oak Street for $32.25 per share in cash. If you are a STORE Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT)'s merger with Renovacor, Inc. If you are a Rocket shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR)'s sale to Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for approximately 0.1676 shares of Rocket for each Renovacor share. Upon completion of the transaction, Renovacor shareholders are expected to own approximately 4.6% percent of Rocket. If you are a Renovacor Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD)'s sale to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. If you are a First Eagle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

