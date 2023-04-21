|
21.04.2023 21:55:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TA, CBIO, AQUA
NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA)'s sale to BP p.l.c. for $86.00 per share in cash. If you are a TravelCenters shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)'s merger with GNI Group Ltd. If you are a Catalyst shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)'s sale to Xylem Inc. for 0.480 shares of Xylem for each Evoqua share. If you are an Evoqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
