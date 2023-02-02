02.02.2023 17:26:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TCFC, TIG, CINC, DCT

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC)'s sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. for 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock per share of Community Financial. If you are a Community Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG)'s sale to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share. If you are a Trean shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC)'s sale to AstraZeneca for $26.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $10.00 per share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product. If you are a CinCor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)'s sale to Vista Equity Partners for $19.00 per share in cash. If you are a Duck Creek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-tcfc-tig-cinc-dct-301737334.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

