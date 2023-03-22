|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates USX, INDT, MLVF
NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)'s sale to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. for $6.15 per share in cash. If you are a U.S. Xpress shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT)'s sale to affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and GIC Real Estate, Inc. for $67.00 per share in cash. If you are an INDUS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)'s sale to First Bank for 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share. If you are a Malvern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
