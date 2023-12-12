|
12.12.2023 19:07:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WAVD, NWLI, SLGC
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD)'s merger with Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, WaveDancer shareholders will own approximately 8% of the combined company. If you are a WaveDancer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWLI)'s sale to Prosperity Life Group for $500.00 per share in cash. If you are a National Western shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC)'s sale to Standard BioTools Inc. for 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock. If you are a SomaLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-wavd-nwli-slgc-302013033.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CM Life Sciences II Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.23
|Ausblick: CM Life Sciences II A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.23
|Ausblick: CM Life Sciences II A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: CM Life Sciences II A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.03.23
|Ausblick: CM Life Sciences II A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.23
|Erste Schätzungen: CM Life Sciences II A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CM Life Sciences II Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CM Life Sciences II Inc Registered Shs -A-
|2,22
|3,74%
|National Western Life Group Inc (A)
|446,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid steht an: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street tendiert zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen. An den asiatischen Börsen konnten sich die Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.