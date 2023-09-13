|
13.09.2023 00:45:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WRK, AGE, ACER
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)'s sale to Smurfit Kappa Group plc for one new Smurfit WestRock share and $5.00 in cash for each share of common stock of WestRock. Following completion of the proposed transaction, WestRock stockholders are expected to own approximately 49.6% of the combined company. If you are a WestRock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE)'s merger with Serina Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, pre-merger AgeX stockholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the newly combined company. If you are an AgeX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)'s sale to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. for 0.121 of a share of Zevra's common stock for each share of Acer's common stock. Additionally, Acer stockholders would receive non-transferable Contingent Value Rights entitling them to receive up to $34 million in cash upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones for OLPRUVA, and up to an additional $42 million in cash upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones for OLPRUVA and EDSIVO. If you are an Acer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Acer Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|0,76
|-3,54%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|0,64
|-4,51%
|WestRock Co When Issued
|33,40
|-9,73%
