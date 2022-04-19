+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 21:58:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ACC, CMPI, BHSE

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC)'s sale to Blackstone related entities for $65.47 per share in cash. If you are an American Campus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI)'s sale to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $10.50 per share in cash. If you are a Checkmate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: BHSE)'s merger with Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a Bull Horn shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Campus Communities Inc REIT 59,50 -0,83% American Campus Communities Inc REIT
Bull Horn Holdings Corporation Registered Shs 10,10 0,10% Bull Horn Holdings Corporation Registered Shs
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs 10,35 0,00% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

