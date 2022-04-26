+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 15:00:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ACC, NTUS, FSI, VWTR

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC)'s sale to Blackstone related entities for $65.47 per share in cash. If you are an American Campus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)'s sale to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share. If you are a Natus Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI)'s merger with Lygos, Inc. If you are a Flexible Solutions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWTR)'s sale to D.R. Horton, Inc. for $15.75 per share. If you are a Vidler Water shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-acc-ntus-fsi-vwtr-301532992.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

