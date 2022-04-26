|
26.04.2022 15:00:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ACC, NTUS, FSI, VWTR
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC)'s sale to Blackstone related entities for $65.47 per share in cash. If you are an American Campus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)'s sale to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share. If you are a Natus Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI)'s merger with Lygos, Inc. If you are a Flexible Solutions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWTR)'s sale to D.R. Horton, Inc. for $15.75 per share. If you are a Vidler Water shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-acc-ntus-fsi-vwtr-301532992.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Flexible Solutions International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.21
|Ausblick: Flexible Solutions International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Flexible Solutions International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Campus Communities Inc REIT
|60,50
|0,00%
|Flexible Solutions International Inc.
|2,84
|-2,74%
|Natus Medical Inc.
|31,20
|0,65%
|Vidler Water Resouces Inc Registered Shs
|14,70
|1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung: Wall Street geht uneins in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten pendelte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel schwankungsanfällig. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.