|
10.05.2022 17:49:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BHVN, TINV, SREV, HMTV, TEN
NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)'s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, per Biohaven common share. If you are a Biohaven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TINV)'s merger with Grindr. If you are a Tiga Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)'s sale to Concentrix Corporation for $1.50 per share. If you are a ServiceSource shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)'s sale to a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP for $7.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hemisphere Media shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)'s sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 per share. If you are a Tenneco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-bhvn-tinv-srev-hmtv-ten-301543904.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hemisphere Media Group Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.22
|Ausblick: Hemisphere Media Group A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.21
|Ausblick: Hemisphere Media Group A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.21
|Ausblick: Hemisphere Media Group A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Hemisphere Media Group A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.21
|Ausblick: Hemisphere Media Group A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: Hemisphere Media Group A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.20
|Ausblick: Hemisphere Media Group A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.20
|Ausblick: Hemisphere Media Group A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)