|
02.05.2022 15:00:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CDK, PSB, GTYH
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK)'s sale to Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners for $54.87 per share in cash. If you are a CDK shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB)'s sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $187.50 per share in cash. If you are a PS Business Parks shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH)'s sale to GI Partners for $6.30 in cash per share. If you are a GTY Technology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cdk-psb-gtyh-301537052.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
