12.04.2022 15:00:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CDK, RVAC, MN, EXTN
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK)'s sale to Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners for $54.87 per share in cash. If you are a CDK shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC)'s merger with Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC. If you are a Riverview Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)'s sale to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 per share. If you are a Manning & Napier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)'s sale to Enerflex Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Enerflex will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran. If you are an Exterran shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
