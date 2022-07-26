|
26.07.2022 08:50:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HMTV, BHVN, DRE, PLD
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)'s sale to a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP for $7.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hemisphere Media shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)'s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, per Biohaven common share. If you are a Biohaven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)'s sale to Prologis, Inc. for 0.475x of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share. If you are a Duke Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD)'s merger with Duke Realty Corporation. If you are a Prologis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-hmtv-bhvn-dre-pld-301593036.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Duke Realty Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Duke Realty Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Registered Shs
|142,00
|0,00%
|Duke Realty Corp.
|58,50
|0,86%
|Hemisphere Media Group Inc (A)
|7,80
|-0,76%
|Prologis Inc.
|123,18
|-0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung durch Gas-Krise und Fed: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen aus. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. In Fernost präsentierten sich die chinesischen Börsen höher, die Börse in Tokio hingegen blieb zurück.