28.04.2022 15:00:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PLAN, WAVD, SRRA, ATRS
NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 per share in cash. If you are an Anaplan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD)'s merger with Knowmadics, Inc. If you are a WaveDancer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA)'s sale to GlaxoSmithKline plc for $55.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sierra Oncology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS)'s sale to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. for $5.60 per share in cash. If you are an Antares Pharma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-plan-wavd-srra-atrs-301535103.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
