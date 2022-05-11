11.05.2022 19:11:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SWCH, TREC, IPVA, SIMO, MICT

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH)'s sale to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. for $34.25 per share. If you are a Switch shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)'s sale to an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC for $9.81 per share in cash. If you are a Trecora shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPVA)'s merger with Getaround. If you are an InterPrivate II shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)'s sale to MaxLinear, Inc. Per the agreement, each American Depositary Share of Silicon Motion will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock. If you are a Silicon Motion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT)'s merger with Tingo, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Tingo will merge into a newly-formed subsidiary of MICT, with Tingo shareholders receiving new MICT common shares in an amount equal to approximately 77.5% in the combined company, and current MICT shareholders owning approximately 22.5% on a fully diluted basis following the closing. If you are an MICT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A- 9,75 -0,26% InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-
MICT Inc Registered Shs 0,66 4,12% MICT Inc Registered Shs
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs) 89,50 4,07% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)
Switch Inc Registered Shs -A- 32,36 2,42% Switch Inc Registered Shs -A-
Trecora Resources 9,55 0,42% Trecora Resources

