08.04.2022 03:46:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - CDK, PBLA, SJI, OBNK, ZWS
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK)'s sale to Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners for $54.87 per share in cash. If you are a CDK shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)'s merger with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are a Panbela shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI)'s sale to the Infrastructure Investments Fund for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are a South Jersey shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK)'s merger with BT Holdings, Inc. (BTH). Under the terms of the agreement, BTH shareholders will receive an aggregate of 6,828,390 shares of Origin's common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of BTH common stock, subject to certain adjustments. If you are an Origin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS)'s merger with Elkay Manufacturing Company. If you are a Zurn Water shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
