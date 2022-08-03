|
03.08.2022 16:23:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COWN, SWIR, BHVN, GLTA
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)'s sale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share. If you are a Cowen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Sierra Wireless, Inc.(NASDAQ: SWIR)'s sale to Semtech Corporation for $31.00 per share. If you are a Sierra shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.(NYSE: BHVN)'s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, per Biohaven common share. If you are a Biohaven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Galata Acquisition Corp.(NYSE: GLTA)'s merger with Marti Technologies Inc. If you are a Galata shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cown-swir-bhvn-glta-301598994.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.22
|Why Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Soared Today (MotleyFool)
|
24.02.22
|Ausblick: Biohaven Pharmaceutical legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Registered Shs
|143,00
|0,00%
|Cowen Group Inc Registered Shs -A-
|37,75
|-0,19%
|Galata Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|9,93
|0,10%
|Sierra Wireless Inc.
|30,09
|-0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: Wall Street beendet Handel gespalten -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich stärker. Die Wall Street zeigte sich uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.