29.08.2022 15:00:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates IEA, ZY, FBMS, PBFX

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA)'s sale to MasTec for $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share for each IEA share. If you are an IEA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY)'s sale to Ginkgo Bioworks for 0.9179 Ginkgo shares for each Zymergen share. If you are a Zymergen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS)'s merger with Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Subject to the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Heritage shareholders would receive 0.965 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of Heritage common stock upon the closing of the transaction. If you are a First Bancshares shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX)'s sale to PBF Energy Inc. for 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. If you are a PBF Logistics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-iea-zy-fbms-pbfx-301613715.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

