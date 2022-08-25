|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONEM, CCXI, AERI, SFT
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM)'s sale to Amazon.com, Inc. for $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a 1Life shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI)'s sale to Amgen Inc. for $52.00 per share in cash. If you are a ChemoCentryx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI)'s sale to Alcon for $15.25 per share. If you are an Aerie shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT)'s merger with CarLotz, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CarLotz shareholders are expected to receive 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of CarLotz common stock. Upon closing of the merger, Shift shareholders would own approximately 52.9% of the combined company. If you are a Shift shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
