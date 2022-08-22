|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFP, VIVO, EGY, STCN
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)'s sale to Domtar Corporation. If you are a Resolute shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO)'s sale to SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Meridian shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY)'s merger with TransGlobe Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, VAALCO will acquire each TransGlobe share for 0.6727 of a VAALCO share of common stock. If you are a VAALCO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN)'s sale to Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Steel Connect shareholders would receive $1.35 per share in cash and one contingent value right to receive their pro rata share of net proceeds, to the extent such net proceeds exceed $80 million plus certain related costs and expenses, if Steel Connect's ModusLink subsidiary is sold during the two-year period following completion of the proposed merger. If you are a Steel Connect shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rfp-vivo-egy-stcn-301609903.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
