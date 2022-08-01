|
01.08.2022 15:00:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFP, VIVO, LJPC, SMED
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)'s sale to Domtar Corporation. If you are a Resolute shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO)'s sale to SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Meridian shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC)'s sale to Innoviva, Inc. for $6.23 per share in cash. If you are a La Jolla shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED)'s sale to an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners for $8.75 per share. If you are a Sharps shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rfp-vivo-ljpc-smed-301596632.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu La Jolla Pharmaceutical Comehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu La Jolla Pharmaceutical Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co
|5,97
|-0,50%
|Meridian Bioscience Inc.
|30,81
|-1,72%
|Resolute Forest Products Inc.
|19,65
|-0,68%
|Sharp Compliance Corp
|8,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX verliert letztlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag mit marginalen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An der Wall Street ging es etwas abwärts.