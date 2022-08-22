|
22.08.2022 15:43:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SBCF, PFHD, BBQ, GMTX
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)'s merger with Professional Holding Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Professional shareholders would receive 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Professional common stock. If you are a Seacoast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD)'s sale to Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Professional common stock. If you are a Professional shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ)'s sale to MTY Food Group Inc. for $17.25 per share. If you are a BBQ shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX)'s merger with Disc Medicine, Inc. Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company. If you are a Gemini shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-sbcf-pfhd-bbq-gmtx-301609911.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
