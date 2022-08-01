|
01.08.2022 15:00:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STON, CMAX, DRE, PLD
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON)'s sale to a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management, LP for $3.50 in cash per share. If you are a StoneMor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)'s merger with Steward Health Care System. If you are a CareMax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)'s sale to Prologis, Inc. for 0.475x of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share. If you are a Duke Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD)'s merger with Duke Realty Corporation. If you are a Prologis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
