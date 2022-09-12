|
12.09.2022 06:00:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CSVI, AERI, SGFY, ECOM
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI)'s sale to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners for $58.00 per share. If you are a Computer Services shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI)'s sale to Alcon for $15.25 per share. If you are an Aerie shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY)'s sale to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are a Signify Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)'s sale to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are a ChannelAdvisor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-csvi-aeri-sgfy-ecom-301621663.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ChannelAdvisor Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.22
|Why ChannelAdvisor Stock Jumped This Morning (MotleyFool)
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: ChannelAdvisor legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: ChannelAdvisor gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.22
|ChannelAdvisor stock price target cut to $24 from $32 at B. Riley (MarketWatch)
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: ChannelAdvisor präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ChannelAdvisor Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
|14,70
|-0,68%
|ChannelAdvisor Corp
|22,40
|-0,88%
|Computer Services Inc
|56,85
|0,09%
|Signify Health
|29,15
|-0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenstart: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich sehr stark -- Japans Leitindex schließt fester - Feiertag in China
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Kursaufschlägen. An der Wall Street ging es ebenfalls bergauf. An der japanischen Börse griffen die Anleger am Montag zu, in Hongkong und Festland-China wurde zum Wochenauftakt feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.