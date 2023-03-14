14.03.2023 17:00:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates DSEY, FRBA, MLVF, ANGN

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)'s sale to Solenis for $8.40 per share in cash. If you are a Diversey shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA)'s merger with Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Malvern shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share outstanding. If you are a First Bank shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.   

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)'s sale to First Bank for 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share. If you are a Malvern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN)'s merger with Elicio Therapeutics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Elicio shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Angion common stock and current Angion shareholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company. If you are an Angion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-dsey-frba-mlvf-angn-301771537.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Diversey Holdings Limited Registered Shs 8,09 -0,19% Diversey Holdings Limited Registered Shs
First Bank Williamstown New Jersey 10,94 -0,09% First Bank Williamstown New Jersey
Malvern Bancorp Inc 15,69 -0,44% Malvern Bancorp Inc

