31.05.2022 13:23:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ACC, MN, FSI, SAIL

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC)'s sale to Blackstone related entities for $65.47 per share in cash. If you are an American Campus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)'s sale to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 per share. If you are a Manning & Napier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI)'s merger with Lygos, Inc. If you are a Flexible Solutions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $65.25 per share in cash. If you are a SailPoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Campus Communities Inc REIT 60,00 0,84% American Campus Communities Inc REIT
Flexible Solutions International Inc. 2,41 0,84% Flexible Solutions International Inc.
Manning & Napier Inc. (A) 12,70 0,00% Manning & Napier Inc. (A)
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc Registered Shs 58,35 0,52% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc Registered Shs

