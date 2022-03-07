|
07.03.2022 15:30:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates APTS, MGI, TSEM, TLMD, RESN
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS)'s sale to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. for $25.00 per share. If you are a Preferred Apartment shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)'s sale to funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $11.00 per share in cash. If you are a MoneyGram shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)'s sale to Intel Corporation for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Tower shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)'s sale to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock. If you are a SOC Telemed shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN)'s sale to Murata Electronics North America, Inc. for $4.50 per share in cash. If you are a Resonant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
