07.09.2022 18:49:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BBQ, PING, IRBT, AVLR
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ)'s sale to MTY Food Group Inc. for $17.25 per share. If you are a BBQ shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING)'s sale to Thoma Bravo$28.50 per share. If you are a Ping shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)'s sale to Amazon.com, Inc. for $61.00 per share in cash. If you are an iRobot shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR)'s sale to Vista Equity Partners for $93.50 per share. If you are an Avalara shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-bbq-ping-irbt-avlr-301619491.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
