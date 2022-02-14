14.02.2022 15:30:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BREZ, ARIZ, AKIC, SPKB, FLOW

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ)'s merger with D-Orbit S.p.A. If you are a Breeze shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ARIZ)'s merger with Finfront Holding Company. If you are an Arisz Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AKIC)'s merger with DNEG. If you are a Sports Ventures shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: SPKB)'s merger with Eleusis. If you are a Silver Spike shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)'s sale to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for $86.50 per share in cash. If you are a SPX FLOW shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com   
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-brez-ariz-akic-spkb-flow-301481349.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

