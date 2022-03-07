|
07.03.2022 18:22:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CNR, WLL, VEC, OAS
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR)'s sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $24.65 in cash per share. If you are a Cornerstone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL)'s sale to Oasis Petroleum Inc. for 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash per share. If you are a Whiting shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC)'s merger with The Vertex Company. If you are a Vectrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS)'s merger with Whiting Petroleum Corporation. If you are an Oasis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
