SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ECOL, ZWS, MGI, TLMD, EYES

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL)'s sale to Republic Services, Inc. for $48.00 per share in cash. If you are a US Ecology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS)'s merger with Elkay Manufacturing Company. If you are a Zurn Water shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)'s sale to funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $11.00 per share in cash. If you are a MoneyGram shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)'s sale to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock. If you are a SOC Telemed shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES)'s merger with Nano Precision Medical, Inc. If you are a Second Sight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

