|
14.03.2022 14:00:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EDNC, PAQC, ARIZ, TLMD, VSAT
NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EDNC)'s merger with SatixFy Communications Ltd. If you are an Endurance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PAQC)'s merger with Perfect Corp. If you are a Provident shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ARIZ)'s merger with Finfront Holding Company. If you are an Arisz Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)'s sale to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock. If you are a SOC Telemed shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)'s merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ednc-paqc-ariz-tlmd-vsat-301501548.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SOC Telemed Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
04.02.22
|SOC Telemed downgraded to hold from buy at Benchmark (MarketWatch)
|
13.01.22
|: SOC Telemed stock price target cut to $2 from $7 at Benchmark (MarketWatch)
|
11.11.21
|Ausblick: SOC Telemed A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.21
|Why Shares of SOC Telemed Are Cratering Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: SOC Telemed A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SOC Telemed Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arisz Acquisition Corp Registered Shs
|9,80
|-0,20%
|Endurance Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|9,84
|-0,25%
|Provident Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|9,83
|0,10%
|SOC Telemed Inc Registered Shs -A-
|2,92
|0,34%
|ViaSat Inc.
|46,80
|0,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Fortschritte im Ukraine-Krieg: Dow letztlich stabil -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX legt letztendlich zu -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger in den USA hielten sich zum Wochenbeginn zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel deutlich fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte stärker. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien gab es zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.