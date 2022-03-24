|
24.03.2022 22:01:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EMCF, RNER, PV, AHPA
NEW YORK , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Emclaire Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: EMCF)'s sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, Emclaire shareholders may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers' shares and 30% for cash. If you are an Emclaire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RNER)'s merger with HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited. If you are a Mount Rainier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV)'s merger with Lanvin Group. If you are a Primavera Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: AHPA)'s merger with OmniAb, Inc. If you are an Avista shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
