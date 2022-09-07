|
07.09.2022 18:50:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EVOP, STCN, HNGR
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP)'s sale to Global Payments Inc. for $34.00 per share. If you are an EVO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN)'s sale to Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Steel Connect shareholders would receive $1.35 per share in cash and one contingent value right to receive their pro rata share of net proceeds, to the extent such net proceeds exceed $80 million plus certain related costs and expenses, if Steel Connect's ModusLink subsidiary is sold during the two-year period following completion of the proposed merger. If you are a Steel Connect shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR)'s sale to Patient Square Capital for $18.75 in cash per share. If you are a Hanger shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
