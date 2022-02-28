28.02.2022 20:59:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FHN, REGI, IIN, HTA, HR

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)'s sale to TD Bank Group for $25.00 per share. If you are a First Horizon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI)'s sale to Chevron Corporation for $61.50 per share. If you are a Renewable Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN)'s sale to an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC for $24.25 per share. If you are an IntriCon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA)'s merger with Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. Healthcare Trust shareholders are expected to receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on Healthcare Realty's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. If you are a Healthcare Trust shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR)'s merger with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. If you are a Healthcare Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

