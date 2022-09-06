|
06.09.2022 15:30:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTAI, SBTX, CVET, GBT
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI)'s merger with a subsidiary of FTAI Finance Holdco Ltd. If you are a Fortress shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)'s merger with ARS Pharmaceutic als, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that Silverback's net cash at closing is $240 million, Silverback equity holders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company. If you are a Silverback shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)'s sale to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT)'s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $68.50 per share in cash. If you are a Global Blood shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ftai-sbtx-cvet-gbt-301618284.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covetrus Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|20,88
|-0,14%
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|17,66
|-0,06%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
|66,61
|-0,86%
|Silverback Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|5,37
|2,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. In Fernost schlossen die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.