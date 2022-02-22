|
22.02.2022 18:46:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HMHC, TGNA, MTOR, PBLA
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC)'s sale to affiliates of Veritas Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are an HMHC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)'s sale to an affiliate of Standard General L.P. for $24.00 per share in cash. If you are a TEGNA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)'s sale to Cummins Inc. for $36.50 per share in cash. If you are a Meritor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)'s merger with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are a Panbela shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-hmhc-tgna-mtor-pbla-301487517.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sun BioPharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sun BioPharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
|20,90
|15,34%
|Meritor Inc.
|31,20
|47,17%
|Sun BioPharma Inc Registered Shs
|1,71
|-9,04%
|TEGNA Inc
|19,80
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: ATX und DAX fahren Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben.