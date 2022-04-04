|
04.04.2022 15:00:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLSN, MN, VCXA, ARTE
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)'s sale to a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are a Nielsen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)'s sale to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 per share. If you are a Manning & Napier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VCXA)'s merger with Prime Blockchain Inc. If you are a 10X Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTE)'s merger with Logflex MT Holding Limited. If you are an Artemis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-nlsn-mn-vcxa-arte-301516459.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
