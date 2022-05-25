25.05.2022 15:00:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NTUS, QUBT, SREV, TEN

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)'s sale to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share. If you are a Natus Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)'s merger with QPhoton. If you are a Quantum shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)'s sale to Concentrix Corporation for $1.50 per share. If you are a ServiceSource shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)'s sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 per share. If you are a Tenneco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ntus-qubt-srev-ten-301554749.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Natus Medical Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Natus Medical Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Natus Medical Inc. 30,20 -0,66% Natus Medical Inc.
Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 2,10 -6,67% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
ServiceSource International Inc. 1,34 -0,74% ServiceSource International Inc.
Tenneco Automotive Inc. 15,52 2,11% Tenneco Automotive Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztendlich weit im Plus -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Zuschlägen -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne gemacht. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte daneben zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen