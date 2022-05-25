|
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NTUS, QUBT, SREV, TEN
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)'s sale to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share. If you are a Natus Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)'s merger with QPhoton. If you are a Quantum shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)'s sale to Concentrix Corporation for $1.50 per share. If you are a ServiceSource shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)'s sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 per share. If you are a Tenneco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
Analysen zu Natus Medical Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Natus Medical Inc.
|30,20
|-0,66%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|2,10
|-6,67%
|ServiceSource International Inc.
|1,34
|-0,74%
|Tenneco Automotive Inc.
|15,52
|2,11%
