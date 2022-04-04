|
04.04.2022 15:00:00
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates POLY, LHCG, NP, RNDB
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY)'s sale to HP Inc. for $40.00 per share. If you are a POLY shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)'s sale to Optum for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a LHC Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP)'s sale to Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Neenah shareholders will receive 1.358 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit common stock for each share of Neenah common stock owned. If you are a Neenah shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB)'s sale to Hometown Financial Group, Inc. for $27.00 in cash per share. If you are a Randolph Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-poly-lhcg-np-rndb-301516505.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
