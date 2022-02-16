16.02.2022 19:23:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RESN, APTS, ADOC, CPLG

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN)'s sale to Murata Electronics North America, Inc. for $4.50 per share in cash. If you are a Resonant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS)'s sale to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. for $25.00 per share. If you are a Preferred Apartment shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADOC)'s merger with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. If you are an Edoc shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)'s sale to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash plus, if applicable and in certain circumstances, incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are a CorePoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Nachrichten