06.04.2022 20:35:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TUFN, PAFO, WAVD, TEN

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN)'s sale to Turn/River Capital for $13.00 per share in cash. If you are a Tufin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PAFO)'s merger with Caravelle Group Co., Ltd. If you are a Pacifico shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD)'s merger with Knowmadics, Inc. If you are a WaveDancer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)'s sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 per share. If you are a Tenneco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP 
Daniel Sadeh, Esq. 
Zachary Halper, Esq. 
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tufn-pafo-wavd-ten-301519183.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

