06.04.2022 04:41:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VEC, SWM, HBP, OAS

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC)'s merger with The Vertex Company. If you are a Vectrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM)'s merger with Neenah, Inc. Following the closing of the transaction, Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company, and Neenah shareholders will own approximately 42% of the combined company, respectively, on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP)'s sale to Woodgrain Inc. for $10.70 per share. If you are a Huttig Building shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS)'s merger with Whiting Petroleum Corporation. If you are an Oasis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

