26.05.2022 20:55:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VMW, GBRG, COVA

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)'s sale to Broadcom Inc. Under the terms of the merger, VMware shareholders may elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each share of VMware they own. The shareholder election is subject to proration. If you are a VMware shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: GBRG)'s merger with Auto Services Group Limited. If you are a Goldenbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: COVA)'s merger with ECARX Holdings, Inc. If you are a COVA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-vmw-gbrg-cova-301556028.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VMware Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VMware Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

COVA Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A- 9,85 0,15% COVA Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-
Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Registered Shs 10,11 0,00% Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited Registered Shs
VMware Inc. 116,26 0,55% VMware Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starke Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Freitagshandel fester -- Dow Jones vor Handelseröffnung fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich der ATX etwas leichter. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte werden vorbörslich höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen