11.04.2023 19:35:00
SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CNXC, OPI, GLOP
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC)'s merger with Webhelp. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Concentrix shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Concentrix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)'s merger with Diversified Healthcare Trust. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Diversified Healthcare shareholders will receive 0.147 shares of Office Properties for each common share of Diversified Healthcare. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Office Properties shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company. If you are an Office Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP)'s sale to GasLog Ltd. for $8.65 per common unit in cash. If you are a GasLog Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
