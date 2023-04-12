|
12.04.2023 17:25:00
SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TRTN, TESS, SHBI, INFI
NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN)'s sale to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. If you are a Triton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)'s sale to affiliates of Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital for $9.00 in cash per share. If you are a TESSCO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)'s merger with The Community Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Shore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)'s merger with MEI Pharma, Inc. Per the merger agreement, pre-merger Infinity shareholders are expected to own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger. If you are an Infinity shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
